WASHINGTON Aug 18 The United States on Tuesday
put pressure on political leaders in South Sudan by announcing
it was consulting with other countries about imposing United
Nations sanctions on anyone who undermined the peace process in
the war-hit east African state.
Susan Rice, President Barack Obama's national security
adviser, said in a statement that Washington was proposing such
sanctions "if an agreement is not signed by the government
within 15 days and a cease-fire is not implemented promptly by
all parties."
On Monday, South Sudan President Salva Kiir declined to sign
a peace deal proposed by regional leaders, saying he required
more time.
The country, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011,
descended into chaos in December 2013 when a political row
between Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar spiraled into armed
conflict that reopened ethnic fault lines.
Seyoum Mesfin, the mediator for IGAD, the East African bloc
leading the talks, said Kiir's side required two weeks before
signing the peace deal that had been already accepted by the
South Sudanese rebels.
"In the next 15 days, the government will come back to Addis
Ababa to finalize the peace agreement," Seyoum said. There was
no immediate comment from the government.
The U.S. State Department said on Monday it deeply regretted
the government decision and urged it to sign within 15 days.
Numerous rounds of negotiations have failed to end fighting
that has killed over 10,000 people and displaced more than 2
million, with both sides engaging in a war of attrition despite
signing ceasefire deals.
Last month, IGAD set Aug. 17 as the deadline to end the
drawn-out talks, outlining proposals for ending the fighting.
The proposal designates a 30-month transition period with
Kiir as president, with a first vice president post allocated to
the rebels, IGAD said.
Elections would be held two months after the close of the
interim period. Both Kiir and Machar would be eligible to run.
