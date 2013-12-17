WASHINGTON Dec 17 The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it ordered its non-essential officials to leave South Sudan because of violence, warned U.S. citizens not to visit and urged those already there to leave immediately.

In a travel warning, the State Department also said that its embassy in the capital, Juba, was suspending "normal operations until further notice and cannot provide routine consular services to U.S. citizens in South Sudan." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)