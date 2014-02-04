WASHINGTON Feb 3 The United States urged South
Sudan's leaders on Monday to implement a Jan. 23 ceasefire
between the government and rebels as an advance team of regional
monitors arrived in the country.
A State Department official also pressed for the quick
release by the government of the last four of a group of 11
detainees held on suspicion of trying to stage a coup, and to
offer them and their families protection.
Seven of the political figures were released on Jan. 29,
partially meeting a rebel demand at peace talks.
The team of monitors arrived in South Sudan on Sunday to
observe a shaky ceasefire agreed by the government of President
Salva Kiir and rebels led by former vice president Riek Machar,
whom he sacked in July for trying to seize power.
"We strongly support their efforts and urge the government
of South Sudan and rebel leader Machar to facilitate their
important work," the official said of the monitors.
"The expeditious release and transfer of all of the
detainees would reduce tension and build confidence in an
inclusive reconciliation process," the official added.
Thousands of people have been killed and more than 800,000
have fled their homes since fighting erupted in mid-December,
triggered by a power struggle between Kiir and Machar.
