WASHINGTON Aug 13 The United States is
considering sanctions on anyone impeding attempts to reach a
peace agreement in South Sudan and, in particular, anyone
committing human rights abuses, State Department spokeswoman
Marie Harf said on Wednesday.
She was speaking a day after a delegation from the U.N.
Security Council said there were reports that the warring
factions were arming for another bout of fighting, one that
could lead to a famine in the East African state. The delegation
also threatened sanctions on both sides.
"We are considering sanctions options, as appropriate, to
target those who are acting to impede the peaceful resolution of
the conflict in South Sudan," Harf told a news briefing.
This applied in particular to people responsible for human
rights violations, she said.
At least 10,000 people have been killed since fighting
erupted in December between President Salva Kiir's government
forces and supporters of Riek Machar, his former deputy and
longtime rival.
The two men signed a cease-fire on May 9 and agreed to form
an interim government by Aug. 10, but they missed that deadline
as peace talks in Addis Ababa stalled. Diplomats said both sides
had violated the truce while negotiations continued.
