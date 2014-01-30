* Ceasefire in place but some clashes still reported
* Peace talks to resume in Addis Ababa around Feb. 7
* Conflict brought South Sudan to brink of civil war
By Aaron Maasho and Edmund Blair
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 30 The United States called on
South Sudan on Thursday to release the last four of a group of
detainees held on suspicion of trying to stage a coup, a move
that could clear a major sticking point in talks to end weeks of
fighting.
The senior political figures were arrested after clashes
broke out between rival groups of soldiers in South Sudan's
capital Juba in mid-December and quickly spread across the
oil-producing nation along ethnic lines, killing thousands.
Groups fighting the government deny there was ever any plot
to take power and have demanded the men's release during peace
talks in Ethiopia, which are closely watched by regional and
Western powers trying to avert a collapse into civil war.
South Sudan freed seven of the detainees, including the
country's former justice and finance ministers, on Wednesday and
handed them over to neighbouring Kenya.
But it said it was still examining evidence against the last
four, including the former secretary general of the ruling SPLM,
Pagan Amum.
"We welcome the release of the seven detainees and we
believe that is a positive step ... We will continue to urge the
release of the remaining four detainees," U.S. Deputy Secretary
of State William Burns said on the sidelines of an African Union
summit in Addis Ababa.
He added he was concerned about fighting that had continued
in the impoverished nation, despite a ceasefire agreed by both
sides at the negotiations last week.
INVESTIGATION
South Sudan President Salva Kiir accused his former vice
president Riek Machar of starting the fighting in Juba in a bid
to seize power.
Machar, who is in hiding, dismissed the charge and accused
Kiir of acting like a dictator and using the fighting as an
excuse to round up political rivals.
Fighting between troops loyal to both men spread to
oil-producing areas before the ceasefire. Forces fighting the
government come from disparate militias, and experts say Machar
may not be able to order all of them to stop fighting.
South Sudan's Foreign Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin said
the investigation of the remaining four was going on.
"As soon as it (the investigation) is over, the report again
will go to the president and he has the option also of using his
constitutional authority to grant a pardon or whatever," he told
Reuters, also speaking in the Ethiopian capital.
A source in the Kenyan presidency said Kiir might be holding
on to the four to strengthen his hand in negotiations, due to
resume on Feb. 7. "If he plays all his cards, then what?" he
said.
South Sudan's current Justice Minister Paulino Wanawilla
Unago said on Tuesday Machar and others could still face treason
charges - a prosecution that could still disrupt peace efforts.
The clashes erupted after months of political tension
between backers of Kiir, who is an ethnic Dinka, and rivals who
supported Machar, a Nuer. Rights groups have accused both sides
of atrocities.
The United States is a major donor to South Sudan, which has
almost no other source of government income outside oil
revenues.
Washington, along with other powers, pushed negotiations
that ended decades of civil war between southern fighters and
Sudan's government in the north and led to the secession of
South Sudan in 2011.
(Edited by Drazen Jorgic and Andrew Heavens)