NAIROBI May 13 Seven South Sudanese opposition
groups, including that of rebel leader Riek Machar, said on
Saturday they had agreed to work closely in their bid to oust
President Salva Kiir's government, as the civil war drags on in
the oil-producing nation.
Signatories of the agreement included former government
ministers Kosti Manibe and Lam Akol, as well as Thomas Cirillo
Swaka, the military's former head of logistics, who resigned in
February citing rampant human rights abuses by the military and
the dominance of President Kiir's Dinka ethnic group.
"In working together, our efforts - political, diplomatic,
and military efforts - can be more effective than when we
operate as different units," said Nathaniel Oyet, a senior
official in Machar's SPLA-IO group.
South Sudan won independence from Sudan in 2011 but plunged
into civil war just two years later after Kiir, an ethnic Dinka,
fired his vice president, Machar, an ethnic Nuer.
The move triggered a conflict fought largely along ethnic
lines, pitched parts of South Sudan into famine, and forced a
quarter of the population - 3 million people - to flee their
homes. The United Nations has said the violence amounts to
ethnic cleansing and risks escalating into genocide.
Machar's SPLM-IO group has battled soldiers loyal to Kiir
for more than three years but several of his generals broke off
to form their own movements or to join Kiir's government.
Other anti-government groups have also emerged since the
conflict erupted. Some have battled each other.
In their statement on Saturday the opposition leaders said
they would hold a conference "with a view to seeking a united
front on common strategic and operational issues".
"We feel that if we have one objective that is to remove the
government ... then we need to coordinate our effort and we need
to speak one language," said Oyay Deng Ajak, a member of a group
of exiled former officials of the ruling SPLM party who have
stayed neutral in the conflict.
Ajak said some contentious issues remained, including over
the appointment of a chairman.
The opposition's move toward unity comes as cracks appeared
in Kiir's ruling coalition. This week, Kiir fired his army chief
Paul Malong, raising fears of armed confrontation.
Presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said the government
would not negotiate with any new opposition members.
"The government is not recognizing this kind of group," he
told Reuters. "We have no timetable for them."
(Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Gareth Jones)