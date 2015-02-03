UNITED NATIONS Feb 3 United Nations
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warned South Sudan's leaders on
Tuesday that they must put the interests of their people above
their own if lasting peace is to be achieved in the world's
newest country.
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and rebel commander Riek
Machar signed another ceasefire agreement on Monday, edging them
closer to a final deal to end a 15-month conflict that has
ravaged the oil-producing state, mediators said.
"(Ban) regrets that neither of them compromised on a
mutually acceptable power-sharing formula," U.N. spokesman
Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York on Tuesday.
"He emphasizes that no sustainable peace will be found in
South Sudan unless its leaders place the interests of the
civilian population above their own," Dujarric said. "He urges
them to prepare for the next round of talks with the intent to
expeditiously end the conflict."
More than 10,000 people have been killed and some 1.5
million driven from their homes during the conflict that erupted
in December 2013, two and a half years after independence. Many
in the country of about 11 million people are struggling to find
enough to eat.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)