May 13 The Southwest Airlines Co board of directors on Wednesday raised the company's quarterly dividend and authorized a new billion-dollar share buyback program, according to a news release.

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share, up from a previous dividend of 6 cents per share. It announced plans to repurchase $1.5 billion of the company's stock. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)