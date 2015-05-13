(Adds detail, industry background, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
May 13 Southwest Airlines Co's board of
directors on Wednesday raised the company's quarterly dividend
and authorized a new $1.5 billion share buyback program,
according to a news release.
The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 7.5
cents per share, up from a previous dividend of 6 cents per
share. Southwest estimated the new dividend payments will amount
to $200 million annually, based on shares outstanding on May 11.
The low-cost carrier said the first $300 million of the
planned $1.5 billion buyback would be accelerated but did not
give a timeline for the repurchase program.
Strong demand for U.S. travel and cheap jet fuel have added
millions of dollars to the balance sheets of U.S. airlines,
including Southwest. Delta Air Lines Inc earlier on
Wednesday announced plans to return $6 billion to its
shareholders through 2017.
Southwest returned almost $1.1 billion to shareholders
through buybacks and dividends last year.
"In recognition of our strong financial position,
performance and cash flow outlook, the board's actions today
further reinforce our commitment to create value for our
shareholders," Southwest Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said
in the news release.
The Dallas-based also said it had decided that its firm
orders for 31 aircraft from Boeing Co next year would be
for the 737-800 model rather than the lower-capacity 737-700.
Based on those plans, the company estimated that it will
spend about $1.1 billion to pay for aircraft purchases this year
and between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion for 2016.
Southwest expects 2016 carrying capacity to be up 6 percent
to 7 percent, a rise from an April forecast for a 5 percent
increase.
The airline, taking into account aircraft it will retire,
expects its fleet will number about 715 planes by the end of
2016.
Southwest shares were down nearly 1 percent at $41.87 in
early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)