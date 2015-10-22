UPDATE 3-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault CEO - WSJ
May 11 American International Group is planning to name former company executive Brian Duperreault as chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Wednesday.
Oct 22 Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday reported third-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations, and forecast that unit revenue would rise in the fourth quarter year-over-year, bucking a months-long decline in the metric.
The U.S. budget carrier earned $584 million in the third quarter, a nearly 78 percent rise over the year prior. On an adjusted basis, profit was $623 million, or 94 cents per diluted share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 92 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Southwest forecast that unit revenue would rise about 1 percent in the fourth quarter, compared to the year prior.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
May 11 American International Group is planning to name former company executive Brian Duperreault as chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, May 11 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could be forced to retain their earnings to stabilize their operations and maintain investor confidence, the head of the U.S. agency regulating the mortgage firms said on Thursday.