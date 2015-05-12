May 12 The pilots union at Southwest Airlines Co on Tuesday announced staffing and funding for a committee to prepare pilots and the flying public for a walkout, in case it cannot reach a contract deal with management in coming months.

The new strike preparedness committee will work with outside consultants and others in the union, the Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association said in a news release.

The low-cost carrier has been in federally mediated talks with pilots since November, and negotiations began more than three years ago, the union said.

"While a strike is certainly not in either side's best interest ... (we are) doing our due diligence to prepare our pilots and passengers for the next steps in this federal mediation process should we not be able to reach a deal," union President Paul Jackson said in the release.

Southwest did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Ted Botha)