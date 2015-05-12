(Adds company comment)
May 12 The pilots union at Southwest Airlines Co
on Tuesday announced staffing and funding for a
committee to prepare pilots and the flying public for a walkout,
in case it cannot reach a contract deal with management in
coming months.
The new strike preparedness committee will work with outside
consultants and others in the union, the Southwest Airlines
Pilots' Association (SWAPA), said in a news release.
The union filed for the National Mediation Board (NMB) to
oversee contract talks in November after negotiations had
dragged on for more than three years. The latest round of talks
began in February.
"While a strike is certainly not in either side's best
interest ... (we are) doing our due diligence to prepare our
pilots and passengers for the next steps in this federal
mediation process should we not be able to reach a deal," union
President Paul Jackson said in the release.
In response to the committee announcement, Southwest said
its customers have no reason to worry or change their travel
plans.
"We have full faith in the mediation process," spokesman
Brian Parrish said in a statement. "Both parties are under the
authority of the (National Mediation Board), and SWAPA would not
be able to strike without the NMB releasing both parties from
mediation."
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Ted Botha)