BRIEF-Oramed receives Israel regulatory approval
* Oramed receives Israel regulatory approval to conduct human study for new oral leptin capsule
Nov 4 Pilots at Southwest Airlines Co have rejected a tentative contract with the U.S. budget carrier, their union said on Wednesday.
Some 62 percent of votes were against ratifying the contract, with 95.1 percent of the union's members voting, according to a news release from the Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Oramed receives Israel regulatory approval to conduct human study for new oral leptin capsule
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S