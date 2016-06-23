(Adds comments from airline, Boeing, analyst paragraphs 2-11)
June 23 Southwest Airlines Co will push
back the delivery of 67 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 aircraft by
up to six years, delaying $1.9 billion of spending, the airline
said Thursday.
The budget airline said it postponed the new deliveries to
the 2023-25 timeframe to manage its capital spending. It also
said in an investor presentation that the revenue environment
remained "challenging."
Shares of Boeing and Southwest fell after the announcement,
which raised concern among investors about how long planemakers
such as the Chicago-based planemaker can sustain demand for new
jets, following years of orders that have created a sizeable
production backlog.
Southwest shares retraced much of their losses in later
trading, while Boeing was up as part of a broad market rally
linked to optimism that Britain would remain in the European
Union.
"We don't see one airline having an impact on Boeing's
current plans for narrowbody production," said RBC Capital
Markets analyst Robert Stallard in a research note. However, he
said the news was not assuring to investors.
"Having a well known, well run customer like Southwest
deferring aircraft is likely to prompt concern that there are
others to follow," Stallard said.
Boeing shares dipped after the news but were up more than 1
percent at the New York Stock Exchange's close.
In a statement, a Boeing spokesman said, "We continue to see
healthy demand in the single-aisle market, with the
Next-Generation 737 sold out of positions and the MAX sold out
through 2021 ...We were also able to find a mutually-beneficial
way to sequence the growth of Southwest's 737 fleet over the
long term."
The new schedule does not change Southwest's debut as the
first operator of the MAX 8 aircraft next year.
Southwest shares fell as much 5.1 percent in afternoon
trading but were only down 1.7 percent at the close.
Dallas-based Southwest earlier said it moved up plans to
retire its classic Boeing 737 jets to the third quarter of 2017
from 2018. The move was in part aimed at resolving uncertainty
about U.S.-mandated pilot training for flying those aircraft and
their next-generation model, the 737 MAX.
Stallard said the early retirements suggest that airlines'
move to fly older, less efficient planes while fuel was cheap
"has potentially run its course, with oil back at $50."
Southwest said Thursday it would advance six orders for
737-800 planes to next year from 2018 to help cover these early
retirements.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in
New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey and David Gregorio)