NEW YORK Dec 11 Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said on Thursday the airline's fuel cost would be $2.30 to $2.40 per gallon in 2015, based on current oil prices and the airline's fuel hedging position.

However, the forecast could still fluctuate greatly, since it is not clear if oil price declines will continue, Kelly said at a meeting of the Wings Club in New York City.

Kelly declined to speak in detail about Southwest's hedging. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin)