By Jeffrey Dastin
Oct 12 Southwest Airlines Co is working
to deliver late bags and shuttle displaced passengers after a
software failure led to some 500 delays on Sunday, a spokesman
said in a statement.
The U.S. budget airline expects its technical systems to
perform "normally" Monday, according to spokesman Brad Hawkins.
The disruption slowed boarding for Southwest flights nationwide
and impacted the process for booking new travel.
Hawkins said there was "absolutely no evidence" that a cyber
security breach caused the application failure.
The delays follow several high-profile computer problems
faced by U.S. airlines in recent months. Industry consultants
say the impact of computer disruptions will keep growing as
airlines automate an increasing chunk of operations, outfit
their planes with Wifi and distribute boarding passes on
smartphones.
In September, American Airlines Group Inc stopped
domestic takeoffs for nearly two hours to three of its largest
hubs because of "connectivity issues." In April, it
delayed flights when an iPad application used by pilots to view
airport maps malfunctioned.
A router error in July temporarily locked rival United
Continental Holdings Inc out of its reservations
records, blocking check-in and boarding.
Southwest, which says it carries more passengers in the
United States than any other airline, resorted to back-up
procedures so 75 percent of its flights operated on-time Sunday,
Hawkins said. It is letting customers with travel plans through
Monday change their itineraries online.
