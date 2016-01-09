(Adds details, quotes and background)
Jan 8 Southwest Airlines Co must make
room for rival Delta Air Lines Inc in its gates at
Dallas Love Field Airport, a U.S. district court ordered on
Friday.
The decision lets Delta maintain its five daily flights
between Atlanta and space-constrained Love Field, sparing the
carrier from having to cancel the flights of thousands of
passengers who have already booked their trips.
Southwest, which controls 18 of 20 gates at Love Field,
accused Delta of trespassing on its airport property as a
gate-sharing agreement between them was set to expire in the
summer of 2015. The budget carrier then accommodated Delta
pending a resolution in court.
"This isn't the end of this case, and we are evaluating our
future options," Southwest said in a statement. "Southwest plans
to continue serving our customers with 50 nonstop destinations
with 180 flights a day."
Love Field, the headquarters of Southwest, has been key to
the low-cost carrier's growth strategy since a law that capped
flying from that airport to several states expired in October
2014.
Southwest had originally expressed concern that
accommodating Delta would lead to flight delays or prevent it
from ramping up to 180 flights per day from the airport starting
in August 2015. Coordinating with Delta to ensure efficient gate
usage let the ramp-up proceed, however.
"The Court finds the chaos and inconvenience of disrupted
service by removing Delta from Love Field before the legal
issues are decided would be a great disservice to the public,"
U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade in Dallas wrote in the order.
Southwest is enjoined from adding flights on any of its
gates shared with Delta, and it must inform the U.S. district
court if it ever reduces flight service from Love Field, the
order said.
Delta said Friday it was pleased to continue its Love Field
service.
Delta also operates tens of daily flights from Dallas/Fort
Worth International Airport, where Southwest is barred by
contract from expanding unless it relinquishes rights at the
newly renovated and more central Love Field.
