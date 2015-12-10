(Adds executive quote, reasons for fare discounting, details on
economy, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Dec 10 Southwest Airlines Co
saw a lot of "unusual" discounting by larger U.S. rivals after
bookings were lower than expected for last-minute travel around
Thanksgiving, Chief Executive Gary Kelly told reporters in New
York Thursday.
The cheaper fares prompted the budget airline on Tuesday to
lower its forecast for revenue per available seat mile in the
fourth quarter to between flat and down a percent, from an
earlier forecast of up 1 percent, compared to a year earlier.
Southwest's stock plummeted 9 percent as a result.
Kelly said a U.S. State Department warning about travel
after the Nov. 13 Paris attacks that killed 130 people may have
impacted U.S. bookings. He also said lower gasoline prices may
have persuaded people to travel by car rather than air.
"We're just being cautious about what to expect here in
December and the Christmas season," Kelly said to reporters of
the revised forecast, speaking during a gathering of aviation
executives and analysts known as the Wings Club.
He added that the strength of the economy was his biggest
concern, pointing to a collapse in oil prices as a pain-point
for economic stability, capital investment and jobs. He called
U.S. Gross Domestic Product growth of around 2 percent "anemic."
Kelly also said the U.S. Federal Reserve should raise
interest rates, adding that a hike would benefit Southwest
because of its low debt and "will actually boost our interest
income because we've got $4 billion sitting in (the bank) not
making a whole lot."
Shares of Southwest were up about 2 percent in early
afternoon trading Thursday.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)