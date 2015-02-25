Feb 24 Southwest Airlines Co took about
one-fifth of its fleet out of service late Tuesday, after
failing to perform mandatory inspections on certain rudder
systems, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people
familiar with the matter.
The move affects 128 of the carrier's Boeing 737 aircraft,
the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1FqUitG)
Several flights were canceled while officials from Southwest
and the Federal Aviation Administration discussed plans to
complete the maintenance checks and return the planes to
service, the Journal said.
Reuters could not immediately reach Southwest or the FAA for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)