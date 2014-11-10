Nov 10 Southwest Airlines forecast modest growth in unit revenue for the current quarter during its investor day presentation on Monday.

Passenger revenue per available seat miles will increase one to two percent year over year, according to Southwest's Chief Financial Officer Tammy Romo. The increase was in part tapered by growing capacity, she said.

The Dallas-based carrier plans to grow the number of seat miles it makes available to customers in 2015, a key metric of capacity, by six percent year over year. About half of this will be tied to Dallas Love Field, an airport where flying had been partially restricted until a statute expired in October 2014.

Southwest also plans to grow its 2015 revenue in line with capacity, Romo said.

Excluding special items, Southwest expects its cost per available seat miles to decrease 1 to 2 percent year over year in 2015, with fuel costs anticipated at $2.60 to $2.70 per gallon.

The company's shares rose by about 1.99 percent to trade at $39.00 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Chris Reese)