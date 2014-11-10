Nov 10 Southwest Airlines forecast
modest growth in unit revenue for the current quarter during its
investor day presentation on Monday.
Passenger revenue per available seat miles will increase one
to two percent year over year, according to Southwest's Chief
Financial Officer Tammy Romo. The increase was in part tapered
by growing capacity, she said.
The Dallas-based carrier plans to grow the number of seat
miles it makes available to customers in 2015, a key metric of
capacity, by six percent year over year. About half of this will
be tied to Dallas Love Field, an airport where flying had been
partially restricted until a statute expired in October 2014.
Southwest also plans to grow its 2015 revenue in line with
capacity, Romo said.
Excluding special items, Southwest expects its cost per
available seat miles to decrease 1 to 2 percent year over year
in 2015, with fuel costs anticipated at $2.60 to $2.70 per
gallon.
The company's shares rose by about 1.99 percent to trade at
$39.00 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Chris Reese)