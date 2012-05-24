* Southwest looks to offer international flights
* United opposed to Hobby plan
May 23 Southwest Airlines Co has agreed
to invest $100 million to expand Houston's William Hobby Airport
as it looks to offer international flights to Mexico, the
Caribbean, and Central and South America.
Mayor of Houston Annise Parker on Wednesday detailed a deal
with the carrier that requires Southwest to design and build
five new gates and a customs facility at Hobby in line with city
specifications.
In return for its investment, Dallas-based Southwest would
have preferential scheduling rights and would pay no rent for
its use of international gates or the customs facility,
according to a statement from the City of Houston.
Southwest earlier this year asked Houston officials for
permission to study construction of an international facility at
Hobby, where it has operated since 1971.
The Hobby expansion, which requires Houston City Council
approval, would likely take two years, with international
flights likely to begin in 2015, Southwest said.
Southwest's plans for Hobby have been opposed by United
Continental Holdings, which released a report earlier
this month saying international service at Hobby would drain
passengers from George Bush Intercontinental Airport and lead to
job losses. George Bush is the largest hub for United.