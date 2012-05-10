UPDATE 1-Bain replacing KKR in Japan govt-backed bid for Toshiba chip unit -sources
* Bain, Western Digital in group led by Japan state fund -sources
May 10 Southwest Airlines said its online check-in system suffered an outage on Thursday, forcing it to manually check in travelers at airports.
"You can't check in online or at kiosks," Southwest spokeswoman Ashley Dillon said. "Our technology folks are looking into it" and working to repair it, she added.
No flights had been canceled because of the outage, she added.
Southwest operates more than 3,000 flights a day.
June 8 BlackRock Inc said on Thursday it hired Goldman Sachs' Heather Brownlie as its U.S. head of fixed-income ETFs.