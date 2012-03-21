By Karen Jacobs
| March 21
March 21 Southwest Airlines Co is
banking on new planes to help it fight surging fuel costs and
bolster revenue as it looks to compete better against rivals
that have cut their costs.
The traditional discount airline on Wednesday held a "launch
party" at its Dallas headquarters, complete with confetti and
balloons, to mark the arrival of the first of 33 737-800 planes
it will take this year. Southwest primarily flies the Boeing
737; the newest model Southwest took can carry 175
passengers, 38 more than the version the carrier currently
flies.
Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven told employees the
new plane marks "a new era" for Southwest.
"It's going to make us more profitable from Day One," Van de
Ven said to loud applause.
Southwest, which for decades was the envy of its peers, is
now finding it must work harder to stand out and stay profitable
as fuel costs rise.
The company's once-celebrated fuel hedges are no longer as
effective in blunting surging costs. And because Southwest's
labor costs have risen while bigger competitors downsized in
bankruptcy, its overall cost advantage against rivals has
narrowed.
"The competition is much leaner and meaner than it has been
in the past," said William Swelbar, a research engineer with
MIT's International Center for Air Transportation. "Southwest I
think is struggling mightily to differentiate itself."
Gary Kelly, who became Southwest's chief executive in 2004,
said the company is still determined to be the industry's
low-cost carrier, despite the macro challenges.
"The big game changer the last decade has been fuel costs,"
Kelly told reporters on Wednesday. "Our costs are substantially
higher today if for no reason than that."
"The rest of our cost structure is in good shape but we have
to continue to look for opportunities to become more efficient,"
he added. "There are lower-cost competitors out there today and
we can't accept that."
STUNG BY FUEL
On March 13, Southwest warned it would not post the profit
Wall Street had been expecting for the first quarter. At least
one analyst downgraded the carrier on that news, questioning
whether revenue growth is suffering as the Dallas company
integrates last year's AirTran acquisition.
Southwest posted its 39th straight annual profit in 2011.
Profit misses and losses have been rare for the company.
"The first quarter was a tough quarter" for all airlines,
said Savanthi Syth, an airline analyst with Raymond James.
Still, she said Southwest faces its own unique challenges apart
from other carriers as its cost advantage isn't as wide as it
used to be.
Southwest is "trying to figure out where their niche is and
how to differentiate themselves and continue to drive that
revenue," Syth said. "I think buying AirTran was one way of
doing it, just finding growth and that next leg to push things."
Southwest enjoyed a major cost advantage over competitors in
the middle of the last decade thanks to layers of hedges that
ensured its fuel costs were well below market prices, which in
turn enabled Southwest to pass along lower fares to consumers.
Those hedges have since expired and the industry playing field
is more level.
"The legacy airlines love the fact that Southwest doesn't
have the big fuel hedges it had before because now they can
compete ... and be a little more stingy with the cheaper
airfares," said Tom Parsons, chief executive of discount travel
website Bestfares.com.
While Southwest still offers competitive fares, it isn't
always the first with the lowest prices now, Parsons said. And
in the past year, Southwest has led the industry in some rounds
of airfare increases, according to data from FareCompare.com.
Kelly cautioned staff in a late 2011 memo that Southwest's
labor rates had become the industry's highest and the carrier
needed to keep costs down. In the wake of American Airlines'
Chapter 11 filing last year, Southwest is the only major U.S.
carrier that has not filed to restructure through bankruptcy.
The cost challenge has some wondering how long Southwest's
"Bags Fly Free" policy -- the airline does not charge for a
first or second checked bag -- can continue to fly.
Kelly said on Wednesday that Southwest has no plans to
retract that policy, which has helped the company gain market
share and goodwill with passengers.
Buying bigger Boeing planes -- Southwest dubbed the jet it
showed off on Wednesday as "Warrior One" -- is a key plank in
new revenue initiatives Southwest is looking to complete by
2015. They also include integrating the AirTran acquisition,
last year's revamp of its frequent flier program and a planned
upgrade of the airline's reservation system.
Southwest will be the first customer for the Boeing 737 MAX,
having ordered 150 of the new planes that will be equipped with
fuel-efficient engines and are expected to be delivered by 2017.
At that time, Southwest also ordered 58 of the 737 Next
Generation models.
The 737-800, which offers about 8 percent better fuel
savings than the older 737s it will replace, will enable
Southwest to fly longer-haul routes, transport more people to
slot-controlled markets such as Washington, D.C., and offer
service to international destinations and Hawaii.