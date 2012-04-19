April 19 Southwest Airlines Co posted a quarterly profit on Thursday, aided by special items, even as fuel expenses rose.

Net income was $98 million, or 13 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $5 million, or 1 cent a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company said it had a loss of 2 cents a share.

Revenue rose 29 percent to about $4 billion. Operating expenses rose 27 percent, with fuel and oil costs up 45.5 percent.