* Q1 loss excluding items 2 cents vs estimate loss 5 cents

* AMR, Alaska also pinched by fuel

* Southwest shares up 3 pct

By Karen Jacobs

April 19 Southwest Airlines Co reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss pinched by high fuel costs but said demand was steady, sending its shares up more than 3 percent on Thursday.

The carrier, which acquired discount rival AirTran Holdings last year, said traffic and booking trends were solid for April even as oil-related price increases continued pressuring results.

"Assuming fuel prices stay about where they are, we don't see some right turn in the economy, I think we have a good outlook for the balance of 2012," Chief Executive Gary Kelly said during a conference call.

U.S. crude prices were trading at about $102 a barrel on Thursday; they peaked at $110 in March.

"Fuel has been behaving itself a little bit lately, (but) I wouldn't count on that long-term going into the summer season," said Ray Neidl, an airline analyst with Maxim Group. "But demand remains strong."

U.S. airlines have merged, trimmed money-losing routes and raised ticket prices to return to stability after the 2008-2009 downturn. Rebounding corporate travel has also helped the industry, but rising fuel prices are always a threat.

Southwest said it expects fuel costs including taxes to be in the $3.40- to $3.45-a-gallon range for the current second quarter, compared with $3.44 a gallon in the first quarter.

Fuel also squeezed Alaska Air Group, which reported a lower first-quarter profit on Thursday. American Airlines parent AMR Corp, which is operating under Chapter 11 protection, posted a wider quarterly loss, citing fuel and heavy expenses tied to its reorganization. The first quarter is typically the weakest period for U.S. airlines.

Southwest enjoyed a major cost advantage over bigger competitors for many years, but that edge has narrowed as its labor costs have risen in recent years as big rivals restructured in bankruptcy.

Underscoring that point, CEO Kelly said on Thursday he expects AMR to lower its costs and get its finances in order as it operates under Chapter 11.

"We're simply preparing ourselves to have more formidable competition in the future," with initiatives to get costs down, become more fuel efficient and enhance the Southwest brand, Kelly told analysts. "And we intend to win."

Southwest's net income was $98 million, or 13 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $5 million, or a penny a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Southwest had a loss of 2 cents per share. On that basis, analysts had expected a loss of 5 cents a share on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 29 percent to about $4 billion helped by a 5 percent increase in the average passenger fare. Operating expenses rose 27 percent, with fuel and oil costs up 45.5 percent.

"Besides the fuel situation ... there's probably still some indigestion problems regarding the integration of AirTran that should clear itself up over the next 12 months," said Maxim Group's Neidl.

Buying new, more fuel-efficient planes is a key plank in projects Southwest has planned to foster growth and reduce operating costs. Southwest in March began taking delivery of bigger Boeing Co 737 planes, and will be the first customer for the Boeing 737 MAX, the newest version of the narrowbody that is expected to come to market by 2017.

Southwest's shares were up 3.5 percent to $8.17 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Other airlines gained, with industry leader United Continental rising 3.2 percent to $23.43, Delta Air Lines up about 3.2 percent to $10.87 and US Airways Group up 12.4 percent at $9.22.