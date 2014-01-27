Jan 27 Southwest Airlines Co said on
Monday it will start flights to Aruba, the Bahamas and Jamaica
in July, its the first international flights under the Southwest
brand.
The U.S. carrier currently offers flights to Mexico and the
Caribbean through AirTran, which it acquired in 2011. The
carrier has been revamping its reservations system so it can
handle international bookings.
Starting July 1, Southwest will have nonstop flights between
Atlanta and Aruba and Montego Bay, Jamaica; between
Baltimore/Washington and Aruba, Nassau and Montego Bay; and
between Orlando and Aruba and Montego Bay.
By year's end, all current AirTran international flights
will be converted to Southwest, Chief Executive Gary Kelly told
a media conference that was broadcast over the Internet.