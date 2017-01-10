Jan 10 Southwest Airlines Co the No. 4 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, on Tuesday appointed Thomas Nealon as president.

Nealon, most recently the company's executive vice president of strategy & innovation, will now be responsible for departments such as finance and corporate delivery, Southwest said.

The company also named 23-year Southwest veteran Michael Van de Ven as chief operating officer.

Chief Executive Gary Kelly, 61, said the changes are a part of the company's ongoing succession planning process.

Both Nealon and Van de Ven will report to Kelly and their appointments are effective immediately. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)