BRIEF-Enghouse Systems buys Tollgrade Communications for about $23 mln
* Deal for approximately $23.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 25 Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday that quarterly profit edged down as costs increased.
Net income dipped to $224 million, or 31 cents a share, in the second quarter, from $228 million, or 30 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, profit was $274 million, or 38 cents a share.
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 Japan's Toshiba Corp has narrowed down the field of bidders for its chip unit to four suitors including Broadcom Ltd and Western Digital Corp, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.