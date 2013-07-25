* Adjusted per-share profit 38 cents in line with estimate
* Total costs up despite lower fuel expenses
* Shares fall 2.8 percent
July 25 Southwest Airlines Co said on
Thursday that quarterly profit edged down as costs increased and
U.S. spending curbs hurt demand, and its shares fell nearly 3
percent.
Dallas-based Southwest has added seats to planes and raised
baggage fees at its AirTran subsidiary to boost revenue and keep
profits flowing, but it faces significant cost pressures. Of the
major U.S. airlines, Southwest is the only one that has not
restructured in bankruptcy, and its cost advantage against
bigger rivals has narrowed.
At the same time, Southwest faces competition for passengers
from newer entrants that have a low-cost focus, such as Spirit
Airlines.
"The AirTran transition hasn't gone exactly as it would have
hoped," said Robert Mann, an airline consultant in Port
Washington, New York. He said Southwest was grappling with
technology issues, particularly as it looks to transition to a
new reservations system.
Southwest said effects of U.S. government spending cutbacks
and higher taxes hampered travel demand but added that unit
revenue, a measure of how full planes are and pricing power, was
running 3 percent higher in July from a year earlier. That
measure, also known as passenger revenue per available seat
mile, had fallen at Southwest in April, May and June.
"Government travel is off significantly, and I would
certainly attribute that to the federal budget cuts," Chief
Executive Gary Kelly told the CNBC network on Thursday.
Net income fell to $224 million, or 31 cents a share, in the
second quarter, from $228 million, or 30 cents a share, a year
earlier.
There were special items including costs tied to integrating
AirTran, which was acquired in 2011. Excluding items, profit
was 38 cents a share, in line with expectations of analysts on
average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue rose less than 1 percent to $4.64 billion,
compared with $4.66 billion expected by analysts. Operating
expenses rose 1.3 percent, even as fuel and oil costs fell 5.6
percent.
Shares of Southwest fell 2.8 percent to $13.38 in morning
trading.