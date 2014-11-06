Nov 6 Southwest Airlines said Thursday
that it expects its unit revenue, or passenger revenue per
available seat mile, for October to grow at least three percent
year over year, up from its estimate of two percent that it had
forecast last month.
Investors are likely to welcome the announcement after many
called its initial projection a "slow" start, in the words of
JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker.
Southwest plans to announce its October traffic results on
Nov 10.
