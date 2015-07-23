July 23 Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings per share slightly above analysts' expectations but forecast that unit revenue will inch down in the third quarter as its capacity grows.

The Dallas-based airline grew its profit 31 percent to earn $608 million last quarter. It earned $691 million on an adjusted basis, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $1.02 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It said it expects passenger revenue per available seat mile, which measures sales relative to the capacity and distance of flights, to fall 1 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)