MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 9
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 23 Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings per share slightly above analysts' expectations but forecast that unit revenue will inch down in the third quarter as its capacity grows.
The Dallas-based airline grew its profit 31 percent to earn $608 million last quarter. It earned $691 million on an adjusted basis, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $1.02 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It said it expects passenger revenue per available seat mile, which measures sales relative to the capacity and distance of flights, to fall 1 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024