BRIEF-National Bank increases dividend of its common share
National Bank of Canada says board of directors declares an increase of dividend on its common shares from $0.56 to $0.58 per common share
April 25 Southwest Airlines Co reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as expenses rose.
Net income came to $59 million, or 8 cents a share, for the first quarter, compared with $98 million, or 13 cents a share, a year earlier.
* National Bank of Canada announces new normal course issuer bid