Jan 21 Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday
reported a fourth-quarter profit in line with analysts'
expectations and said it expected flat unit revenue in early
2016 as strong U.S. travel demand halted a monthslong decline in
the measure.
The U.S. budget airline, whose shares rose 0.4 percent in
premarket trading, also said it would soon start a $500 million
accelerated stock buyback.
Earnings before special items rose 46 percent to $591
million, or 90 cents a share, as the plummeting cost of jet fuel
added $189 million to Southwest's bottom line. Analysts on
average expected 90 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company said it expected first-quarter unit revenue,
which compares ticket sales with flight capacity, to be "in
line" with a year earlier. The measure fell 0.7 percent in the
fourth quarter.
"We've seen a continuation of strong demand and softer
yields," or fares per mile per passenger, Chief Executive
Officer Gary Kelly said in a news release.
For months, lower fuel prices have ramped up competition
within the United States, enabling large domestic carriers to
chop fares in line with budget airlines that have lower
operating costs.
Cheap oil has also forced Southwest to pay hefty sums to
counterparties in hedge contracts that the carrier acquired for
protection in case of rising energy prices. As a result, it will
not reap the full benefit of cheaper fuel.
The Dallas-based airline said it expected to lose $1 billion
from hedge contracts in 2016, as of Jan. 15 prices.
Southwest said it still expected to increase its flight
capacity by 5 percent to 6 percent in 2016 and that results from
its new international flights from Houston had been encouraging
so far.
The company said it would retire certain older planes in its
fleet no later than mid-2018, increasing its new aircraft
delivery schedule to accommodate this. This will contribute a
rise of about 1 percent in unit costs this year.
Including special items such as the change in the market
value of Southwest's outstanding hedges, the company earned $536
million in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)