April 21 Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit above analysts' expectations and said it expects unit revenue to rise "modestly" in the second quarter.

The U.S. budget carrier earned $511 million in the first quarter. On an adjusted basis, profit grew 26 percent to $567 million, or 88 cents per diluted share. Analysts on average estimated Southwest would earn about $543 million, or 84 cents per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Jason Neely)