(Recasts, adds analyst comment, share buyback)
April 21 Southwest Airlines Co on
Thursday reported first-quarter profit above estimates and said
it will retire old planes earlier than planned, rolling back its
growth plans and taking some competitive heat off rivals.
The No.4 U.S. airline by traffic said it grew profit 13
percent in the first quarter from a year ago to $511 million.
Excluding special items, it earned 88 cents per share, compared
with 84 cents per share that analysts on average were expecting,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Dallas-based carrier said it moved up plans to retire
classic Boeing Co 737 jets in its fleet to no later than
the third quarter of 2017 from 2018, in order to resolve
uncertainty about U.S.-mandated pilot training for flying those
aircraft and their next-generation model, the Boeing 737 MAX.
This will result in fewer aircraft and lower growth in
flight capacity than previously forecast, Southwest said.
"These are the most expensive planes in terms of fuel
(inefficiency) and in terms of maintenance," Sterne Agee CRT
analyst Adam Hackel said.
At the end of 2015, Southwest had 129 classic aircraft that
it has planned to retire out of a fleet of 704. As of March 31,
it said it expected to take delivery of 155 new planes through
2018 and has options for 18 more, and will have about 720
aircraft by the end of 2016.
The early retirements will have the unintended effect of
boosting rivals, Hackel added.
American Airlines Group Inc and others have reeled
from Southwest's massive expansion from Dallas Love Field, an
airport where its flying was limited by statute until October
2014.
Southwest also began flying abroad from Houston last year,
where United Continental Holdings Inc had a grip on the
international travel market.
The airline said it expected unit revenue to rise "modestly"
in the second quarter, in contrast to United's forecast
Wednesday that the measure would fall and that flights have
exceeded demand.
"Solid bookings and revenue trends have continued,"
Southwest Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said in a news
release.
Yet Southwest's move to scrap its old fleet early will mean
less competitive pressure on rivals. It said it will not grow as
much as the 5 to 6 percent expansion in flight capacity it has
undertaken for 2016.
Southwest also said it intends to buy back $200 million of
stock in the second quarter as part of an accelerated repurchase
program.
Shares inched down less than 1 percent in morning trade.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jason
Neely, Lisa Von Ahn and Marguerita Choy)