July 21 Southwest Airlines Co's
quarterly profit rose 35 percent as fuel costs fell and the
budget airline flew fuller planes.
The carrier's net income increased to $820 million, or $1.28
per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $608
million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Southwest earned $1.19 per share.
Total operating revenue rose 5.3 percent to $5.38 billion.
The results come a day after Southwest halted all flight
departures temporarily as it worked to resolve issues impacting
multiple technology systems.
