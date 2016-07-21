* 2nd-qtr profit $1.19/shr vs est. $1.21
* Sees 3rd-qtr RASM down 3-4 pct
* Operations to take time to normalize after outage - CEO
* Shares fall as much as 11.3 pct
By Sweta Singh
July 21 Southwest Airlines Co forecast a
drop in a key profitability metric for the third quarter and
said operations were yet to return to normal a day after it
canceled hundreds of flights due to a major outage.
Shares of the budget airline, which also reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit, fell as much as 11.3
percent, their biggest intraday percentage drop in a year.
Chief Executive Gary Kelly, in an interview to CNBC, termed
the glitch "unusual".
"The technology is restored as of about 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.
this morning and now the operation just needs some time today to
catch up," he said. "So, it will be another tough day today but
not nearly as bad as yesterday."
As of 7:30 a.m. ET (1130 GMT), Southwest had canceled more
than 220 flights on Thursday, a spokeswoman said in an email.
"We canceled nearly 700 flights Wednesday and hundreds more were
delayed," she said.
The outage was caused by the failure of computer equipment
supporting the carrier's network.
The No.4 U.S. airline by traffic said it expected revenue
per available seat mile (RASM) to fall 3-4 percent in the
current quarter.
"While solid traffic demand has continued into July thus
far, the fare environment remains challenging," Kelly said in a
statement.
RASM, a key indicator of an airline's performance, measures
sales against flight capacity.
Southwest's total costs rose 2 percent to $4.11 billion in
the second quarter. However, unit cost fell 2.6 percent, helped
by lower fuel costs.
Cheap fuel has increased competition in the U.S. airline
industry by allowing large carriers to slash fares to levels
offered by budget airlines.
It has also forced Southwest, the largest hedger among U.S.
airlines, to pay hefty sums to counterparties in hedge contracts
acquired for protection against a rise in energy prices,
limiting its ability to benefit from cheaper fuel.
Southwest's net income jumped 35 percent to $820 million, or
$1.28 per share, in the quarter ended June 30.
Excluding items, Southwest earned $1.19 per share, missing
the average analyst estimate of $1.21, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue rose 5.3 percent to $5.38 billion.
Southwest said it expected to buy back $250 million in
shares as part of an accelerated repurchase program.
Southwest Airlines shares were down 8.9 percent at $38.31 in
morning trading. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen by
more than a fifth in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)