* 2nd-qtr profit $1.19/shr vs est. $1.21

* Sees 3rd-qtr RASM down 3-4 pct

* Operations to take time to normalize after outage - CEO

* Shares fall as much as 11.3 pct (Adds details; updates shares)

By Sweta Singh

July 21 Southwest Airlines Co forecast a drop in a key profitability metric for the third quarter and said operations were yet to return to normal a day after it canceled hundreds of flights due to a major outage.

Shares of the budget airline, which also reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, fell as much as 11.3 percent, their biggest intraday percentage drop in a year.

Chief Executive Gary Kelly, in an interview to CNBC, termed the glitch "unusual".

"The technology is restored as of about 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. this morning and now the operation just needs some time today to catch up," he said. "So, it will be another tough day today but not nearly as bad as yesterday."

As of 7:30 a.m. ET (1130 GMT), Southwest had canceled more than 220 flights on Thursday, a spokeswoman said in an email. "We canceled nearly 700 flights Wednesday and hundreds more were delayed," she said.

The outage was caused by the failure of computer equipment supporting the carrier's network.

The No.4 U.S. airline by traffic said it expected revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to fall 3-4 percent in the current quarter.

"While solid traffic demand has continued into July thus far, the fare environment remains challenging," Kelly said in a statement.

RASM, a key indicator of an airline's performance, measures sales against flight capacity.

Southwest's total costs rose 2 percent to $4.11 billion in the second quarter. However, unit cost fell 2.6 percent, helped by lower fuel costs.

Cheap fuel has increased competition in the U.S. airline industry by allowing large carriers to slash fares to levels offered by budget airlines.

It has also forced Southwest, the largest hedger among U.S. airlines, to pay hefty sums to counterparties in hedge contracts acquired for protection against a rise in energy prices, limiting its ability to benefit from cheaper fuel.

Southwest's net income jumped 35 percent to $820 million, or $1.28 per share, in the quarter ended June 30.

Excluding items, Southwest earned $1.19 per share, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.21, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue rose 5.3 percent to $5.38 billion.

Southwest said it expected to buy back $250 million in shares as part of an accelerated repurchase program.

Southwest Airlines shares were down 8.9 percent at $38.31 in morning trading. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen by more than a fifth in the past 12 months. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)