(Corrects last paragraph to say that total operating revenue
declined 3.4 pct to $5.14 bln, not 5.14 pct to $5.32 bln)
Oct 26 Southwest Airlines Co reported a
33.6 percent decline in quarterly profit, partly hurt by a
technology outage in July.
The company's shares were down 6.7 percent at $39.15 in
premarket trading on Wednesday.
Net income declined to $388 million, or 62 cents per share,
in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $584 million, or 88
cent per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2f6S2WL)
Total operating revenue declined 3.4 percent to $5.14
billion.
