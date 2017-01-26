(Corrects headline to say shares rose)

Jan 26 Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday reported a 2.6 percent fall in quarterly profit as the U.S. carrier's operating expenses swelled and the average passenger fare declined.

The No. 4 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said net income fell to $522 million in the fourth quarter from $536 million a year earlier.

Per share earnings rose to 84 cents from 82 cents as the number of outstanding shares fell.

Excluding special items, the company earned 75 cents per share, down from 90 cents a year earlier. The result beat the average analyst expectation of 70 cents per share.

Total operating revenue rose 2 percent to $5.08 billion.

Profit fell due largely to rising expenses such as fuel and costs stemming from amended union contracts. Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly also cited the accelerated retirement of its Boeing 737 planes.

Shares were up 3.6 percent in premarket trading.

Southwest executives will brief investors and members of the media on the company's performance Thursday afternoon.