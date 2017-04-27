BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Southwest Airlines Co reported a 31.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as operating expenses rose and average fares fell.
The No. 4 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said its net income fell to $351 million, or 57 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $513 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose 1.2 percent to $4.88 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.