April 23 Southwest Airlines Co will
explore new functions enabled by a new reservation system after
it is in place, such as codesharing flights and assigning seats
to passengers, Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said in an
investor call on Thursday.
He said, however, that the low-cost carrier has not
committed to any changes currently and has "absolutely no
thought, no plans, no desire to assign seats whatsoever."
The airline could have added seat assignment functionality
to its existing reservation system, but has chosen not to, Kelly
added.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)