BRIEF-Bangkok Bank Pcl says qtrly consolidated net profit 8.30 bln baht
* Qtrly consolidated net interest income 16.28 billion baht versus 16.03 billion baht
March 4 China's Southwest Securites Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 84.1 percent y/y at 630.3 million yuan ($102.55 million)
Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/tyw37v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1462 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qtrly consolidated net interest income 16.28 billion baht versus 16.03 billion baht
* On 18 April company and Shenzhen branch of Bank Of Shanghai, Bank Of Shanghai entered into strategic cooperation agreement