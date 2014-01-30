Jan 30 Southwest Airlines said on Thursday it won 54 slots at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. that American Airlines Group is required to divest under an agreement with the U.S. government.

Southwest said the 54 slots would enable it to add 27 departures from the popular airport.

Southwest said it would be able to announce fares and schedules for the new flights later this quarter and would be able to operate the service beginning in the third quarter.