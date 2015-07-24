(Adds Southwest, union comment)
July 24 Southwest Airlines Co flight
attendants voted overwhelmingly against a tentative contract
that would have raised wages but involved changes in work rules
that many thought were burdensome, their union said Friday.
Some 87 percent of voting flight attendants rejected the
tentative deal, according to the Transport Workers Union Local
556. The union said it will continue negotiations with Southwest
on the contract, which became amendable more than two years ago.
"Our membership has given us our marching orders," TWU Local
556 President Audrey Stone said in a statement. Some 89 percent
of flight attendants voted in total.
Randy Babbitt, Southwest's senior vice president of labor
relations, said in a news release that the low-cost carrier was
"disappointed" the deal did not pass, which would have run
through May 2019 and given the work group an 8-percent
ratification bonus.
Southwest "remains committed to reaching an agreement that
best serves the interests of both the company and its flight
attendants," it said in the release.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)