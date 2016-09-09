Sept 9 Budget airline Southwest Airlines Co said it reached a tentative agreement with a union that represents the company's flight attendants.

The airline has not released any date for the ratification vote by the attendants, who rejected in July 2015 a tentative contract that would have raised wages but involved changes in work rules that many thought were burdensome.

The airline reached a tentative agreement with its pilot union last month. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)