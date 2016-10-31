(Adds details on wages, costs, analyst comment, company background)

Oct 31 Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday its flight attendants voted to ratify a tentative contract, hiking wages and resolving months of tension with the labor group.

The agreement, reached in September, raises pay by 6 percent immediately, 3 percent in 2017 and another 3 percent in 2018, the U.S. budget airline said.

Long known for adding humor to on-board announcements, the flight attendants have recently taken issue with Southwest's management, saying they have not been rewarded sufficiently for helping the airline post record profit. In July 2015, they rejected a tentative contract overwhelmingly because many thought its work rules were burdensome.

By Monday, nearly 54 percent of voting flight attendants approved the new deal, Southwest said. About 89 percent of those who were eligible voted.

The airline expects new labor deals - including one that pilots have yet to ratify - will raise its unit costs excluding fuel and other items by about 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter from a year ago, Chief Financial Officer Tammy Romo told analysts on a call last week.

On Thursday, the airline raised U.S. domestic fares by $5 - an effort welcomed by JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker, who said in a note that rising prices were critical for Southwest to offset a $600 million to $800 million increase in labor costs from new contracts.

Shares were unchanged in after-hours trading. Like Southwest, rival airlines in the United States are under pressure to boost revenue as a host of new contracts squeeze their profit margins.

Southwest said the flight attendant deal will be up for amendment again starting on Nov. 1, 2018.

Transport Workers Union Local 556, which represents more than 14,500 Southwest flight attendants, started contract talks with the airline in 2013, Southwest said.

In August, the union organized a picket at airports across the United States to draw attention to what it called "deteriorating working conditions at the airline, resulting in falling morale and endangering the famed culture on which the airline was founded."

A union spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Matthew Lewis)