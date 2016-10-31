(Adds details on wages, costs, analyst comment, company
Oct 31 Southwest Airlines Co said on
Monday its flight attendants voted to ratify a tentative
contract, hiking wages and resolving months of tension with the
labor group.
The agreement, reached in September, raises pay by 6 percent
immediately, 3 percent in 2017 and another 3 percent in 2018,
the U.S. budget airline said.
Long known for adding humor to on-board announcements, the
flight attendants have recently taken issue with Southwest's
management, saying they have not been rewarded sufficiently for
helping the airline post record profit. In July 2015, they
rejected a tentative contract overwhelmingly because many
thought its work rules were burdensome.
By Monday, nearly 54 percent of voting flight attendants
approved the new deal, Southwest said. About 89 percent of those
who were eligible voted.
The airline expects new labor deals - including one that
pilots have yet to ratify - will raise its unit costs excluding
fuel and other items by about 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter
from a year ago, Chief Financial Officer Tammy Romo told
analysts on a call last week.
On Thursday, the airline raised U.S. domestic fares by $5 -
an effort welcomed by JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker, who said in
a note that rising prices were critical for Southwest to offset
a $600 million to $800 million increase in labor costs from new
contracts.
Shares were unchanged in after-hours trading. Like
Southwest, rival airlines in the United States are under
pressure to boost revenue as a host of new contracts squeeze
their profit margins.
Southwest said the flight attendant deal will be up for
amendment again starting on Nov. 1, 2018.
Transport Workers Union Local 556, which represents more
than 14,500 Southwest flight attendants, started contract talks
with the airline in 2013, Southwest said.
In August, the union organized a picket at airports across
the United States to draw attention to what it called
"deteriorating working conditions at the airline, resulting in
falling morale and endangering the famed culture on which the
airline was founded."
A union spokesman did not immediately return a request for
comment.
