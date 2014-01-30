BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics reports proposed public offering of common stock
* Onconova Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
ATLANTA Jan 30 Southwest Airlines said on Thursday it won 54 slots at Reagan National Airport near Washington that American Airlines Group is required to divest under an agreement with the U.S. government.
Southwest said the 54 slots would enable it to add 27 departures from the popular airport.
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX