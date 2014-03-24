BRIEF-VBARE Iberian Properties signs loan contracts for 1.7 mln euros
* Signs 15 year loan agreements with Banco Sabadell for 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million)
March 24 Southwest Airlines Co : * Carrier plans this year to add new flights between Reagan National Airport and
Akron-Canton, Dallas Love Field and Indianapolis with new slots it bought
from American Airlines Group * Carrier says it also plans to add flights from Reagan National Airport and locations
such as Chicago Midway, Nashville, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Houston Hobby, and
St. Louis
* Authorizes GM to start works for issuance of Secondary Subordinated bonds or debt instruments outside Turkey worth $ 50-100 million or equivalent