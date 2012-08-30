Aug 30 Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday that Tammy Romo will become chief financial officer on Sept. 20, succeeding Laura Wright, who is retiring.

Romo, 50, is the carrier's senior vice president of planning. She joined Dallas-based Southwest in 1991 as manager of financial reporting and has held several other financial posts at the airline.

Wright, 52, said in a statement that she wanted to spend more time with family. She has worked at Southwest since 1988 and will stay with the company through year's end to assist in the finance leadership transition.

Southwest shares were up 0.6 percent to $8.94 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.