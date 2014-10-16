Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
Oct 16 Oil and gas producer Southwestern Energy Co said it would acquire certain oil and gas assets in Marcellus and Utica shale fields in West Virginia and southwest Pennsylvania from Chesapeake Energy Corp for about $5.37 billion.
The acquired assets include 256 operated and producing wells and 179 non-operated wells.
Average net daily production from these properties was about 56,000 barrels of oil equivalent in September, consisting of 184,000 Mcf of gas, 20,000 barrels of natural gas liquids and 5,000 barrels of condensate, Chesapeake said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.